Photo 3513
One Final Tulip Shot
I'm squeezing one more wabi-sabi style picture out of my poor, over-used, tulip but I'm just back from a lovely walk, along a ravine, on a glorious May morning so hopefully I should have a new subject for my pictures later today, or tomorrow.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
1
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flowers
,
spoon
,
tulip
,
ending
,
wabe-sabi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What more can I say !! - So beautiful ! fav
May 9th, 2025
