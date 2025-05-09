Previous
One Final Tulip Shot by gardencat
One Final Tulip Shot

I'm squeezing one more wabi-sabi style picture out of my poor, over-used, tulip but I'm just back from a lovely walk, along a ravine, on a glorious May morning so hopefully I should have a new subject for my pictures later today, or tomorrow.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
What more can I say !! - So beautiful ! fav
May 9th, 2025  
