Along the Stream . . . by gardencat
Photo 3515

Along the Stream . . .

. . . on a glorious spring day. The water in the creek seemed rather low and quite clear, letting the red clay on the stream bottom show through.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful sunny day - love the clear water !
May 11th, 2025  
