So Many Blossoms by gardencat
Photo 3517

So Many Blossoms

This pink magnolia at the park was just loaded with flowers. Magnolia petals are starting to fall everywhere, but it has certainly been a very floriferous spring season.
13th May 2025

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…im loving the blossoms this spring..,
May 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love your capture and your use of floriferous.
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's really bursting
May 13th, 2025  
