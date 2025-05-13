Sign up
Previous
Photo 3517
So Many Blossoms
This pink magnolia at the park was just loaded with flowers. Magnolia petals are starting to fall everywhere, but it has certainly been a very floriferous spring season.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
pink
,
magnolia
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…im loving the blossoms this spring..,
May 13th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love your capture and your use of floriferous.
May 13th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's really bursting
May 13th, 2025
