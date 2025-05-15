Sign up
Photo 3519
The Stone Arch
I've been in this park area many times, but this is the first time I've really noticed this arch, and the way it frames the green area behind it. .
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
stone
,
arch
