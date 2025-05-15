Previous
The Stone Arch by gardencat
Photo 3519

The Stone Arch

I've been in this park area many times, but this is the first time I've really noticed this arch, and the way it frames the green area behind it. .
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
964% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact