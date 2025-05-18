Previous
My First Peony of the Season by gardencat
My First Peony of the Season

Every year in May I have about two weeks of glorious peony flowers. It's the highlight of the year in my garden.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather ace
A gorgeous close-up, Joanne! I love the colours and the fine ribbing on the petals! Fav
May 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is fantastic! Enjoy your weeks of beauty.
May 18th, 2025  
