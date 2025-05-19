Sign up
Photo 3523
The Cathedral
Walking under these tall, tall, trees with their branches arching overhead, reminded me of being in a cathedral, or church, especially the one at the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon.
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2017-11-03
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture the cathedral feeling, Joanne! And your 2017 cathedral shot is just awe inspiring! Fav
May 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous
May 19th, 2025
