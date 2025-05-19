Previous
The Cathedral by gardencat
Photo 3523

The Cathedral

Walking under these tall, tall, trees with their branches arching overhead, reminded me of being in a cathedral, or church, especially the one at the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Heather ace
A great pov to capture the cathedral feeling, Joanne! And your 2017 cathedral shot is just awe inspiring! Fav
May 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
May 19th, 2025  
