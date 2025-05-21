Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3525
Fancy Lilac
My neighbour's fancy lilac is finally in fully glorious bloom and showing off it's deep colouring and sharp little white edging. It's a very pretty variety.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4614
photos
118
followers
52
following
965% complete
View this month »
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Latest from all albums
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
775
3525
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
19th May 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
lilac
Jo
ace
Unusual and very pretty variety
May 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
May 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning colours
May 21st, 2025
Heather
ace
That's a pretty one and a great shot, Joanne! I have never seen this variety with the white edging before! Fav
May 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close