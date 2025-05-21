Previous
Fancy Lilac by gardencat
Fancy Lilac

My neighbour's fancy lilac is finally in fully glorious bloom and showing off it's deep colouring and sharp little white edging. It's a very pretty variety.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Jo ace
Unusual and very pretty variety
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
Beverley ace
Stunning colours
Heather ace
That's a pretty one and a great shot, Joanne! I have never seen this variety with the white edging before! Fav
