Who Are Your Parents ?

I have a number of tree peonies that I have bought over the years, some as plants, in those little nursery pots and some as little more than bare sticks with some roots attached. But this one is perhaps the most exciting because it more or less grew itself from seed. It looks similar to a variety I have called Ofujinishki but it is blooming slightly before that one does, and in a place near another tree peony called "Jin Zhou Yang Fei", which is blooming now so, I'm guessing maybe it's the result of a hybridization organized by the bees?