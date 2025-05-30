Sign up
Previous
Photo 3534
A Bunny and a Bench, in Black and White
A break from all the colourful flowers, with a black and white version of this little bunny, crouching under a garden bench.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th May 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bunny
,
garden
,
bw
,
rabit
Heather
ace
I find bunnies very sweet, whether in colour or in b/w. In this case, I really like how the contrast in the bunny's coat stands out so well. Fav
May 30th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Busily munching, I see! Lovely shot.
May 30th, 2025
