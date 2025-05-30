Previous
A Bunny and a Bench, in Black and White by gardencat
A Bunny and a Bench, in Black and White

A break from all the colourful flowers, with a black and white version of this little bunny, crouching under a garden bench.
30th May 2025

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Heather ace
I find bunnies very sweet, whether in colour or in b/w. In this case, I really like how the contrast in the bunny's coat stands out so well. Fav
May 30th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Busily munching, I see! Lovely shot.
May 30th, 2025  
