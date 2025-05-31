Sign up
Previous
Photo 3535
Soggy Squirrel
We had several wet days in a row, and the squirrels were looking a little bedraggled, but it hasn't dampened their determination to get their share (or more) of the seeds and nuts I put out.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
28th May 2025 4:59pm
Tags
squirrel
,
bedraggled
