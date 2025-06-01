Previous
Heading Out by gardencat
Heading Out

It was a beautiful day on Friday and there was a lot of early season activity at the Oakville Yacht Club.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

Beverley ace
Great timing…
June 1st, 2025  
