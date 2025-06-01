Sign up
Previous
Photo 3536
Heading Out
It was a beautiful day on Friday and there was a lot of early season activity at the Oakville Yacht Club.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
morning
,
sailboat
,
harbour
Beverley
ace
Great timing…
June 1st, 2025
