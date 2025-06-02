Previous
A Fall of Peonies by gardencat
Photo 3537

A Fall of Peonies

One of the tree peony bushes, covered with flowers that seem to cascade down it. Each flower is about the diameter of a dinner plate and has a wonderful scent.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
JackieR ace
Oooh isn't that stunningly beautiful
June 3rd, 2025  
