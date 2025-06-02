Sign up
Photo 3537
A Fall of Peonies
One of the tree peony bushes, covered with flowers that seem to cascade down it. Each flower is about the diameter of a dinner plate and has a wonderful scent.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
JackieR
ace
Oooh isn't that stunningly beautiful
June 3rd, 2025
