Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3538
Spreading Peony
I love the way this tree peony is spreading out horizontally. Its shape reminds me of a Japanese bonsai plant . . . a very large bonsai plant!
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4630
photos
120
followers
52
following
969% complete
View this month »
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
Latest from all albums
3533
777
3534
778
3535
3536
3537
3538
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
garden
,
tree-peony
Jo
ace
It looks beautiful
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close