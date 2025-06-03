Previous
Spreading Peony by gardencat
Photo 3538

Spreading Peony

I love the way this tree peony is spreading out horizontally. Its shape reminds me of a Japanese bonsai plant . . . a very large bonsai plant!
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
969% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
It looks beautiful
June 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact