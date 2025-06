Claire de Lune

The tree peonies are finished now, in my garden, and we are on to the herbaceous ones or, as they are commonly called, garden peonies. This is a ,just opening, Claire de Lune peony flower. It's an early variety and its bloom actually overlaps with the timing of the tree peonies. I like this view of it because it shows that pretty pink colouring, at the base of the petals. Once the flower fully opens that pink blush disappears under the fluffy yellow centre.