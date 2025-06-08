Previous
You've Got a Lot of Gall(s). by gardencat
You've Got a Lot of Gall(s).

Willow tree, which appears to have been infected with a lot of galls. They have created an interesting tree for photography but the process by which they grow, if you look into it, is kind of creepy.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
Wow… amazing to zoom in and see…
June 9th, 2025  
Jo ace
Interesting tree. Still alive in spite of it’s problems
June 9th, 2025  
