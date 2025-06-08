Sign up
Previous
Photo 3543
You've Got a Lot of Gall(s).
Willow tree, which appears to have been infected with a lot of galls. They have created an interesting tree for photography but the process by which they grow, if you look into it, is kind of creepy.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
2
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
6th June 2025 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
willow
,
gall
Beverley
ace
Wow… amazing to zoom in and see…
June 9th, 2025
Jo
ace
Interesting tree. Still alive in spite of it’s problems
June 9th, 2025
