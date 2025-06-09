Previous
Next
Bridge Reflection and Odd Angles by gardencat
Photo 3544

Bridge Reflection and Odd Angles

Back filling some days I missed posting. This was taken on a walk with my BIL about three weeks ago but just posted here on June 29th. The weekly walks are on hold for now, as he recently had a fall and broke his right wrist and left elbow.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
That's an amazing capture, Joanne! Your title says it all! I love how the fallen tree makes a right angle with its branch and the reflection! Fav
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact