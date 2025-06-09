Sign up
Photo 3544
Bridge Reflection and Odd Angles
Back filling some days I missed posting. This was taken on a walk with my BIL about three weeks ago but just posted here on June 29th. The weekly walks are on hold for now, as he recently had a fall and broke his right wrist and left elbow.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4648
photos
119
followers
52
following
973% complete
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
Views
4
2
2
365
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
burlington
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful
June 29th, 2025
Heather
ace
That's an amazing capture, Joanne! Your title says it all! I love how the fallen tree makes a right angle with its branch and the reflection! Fav
June 29th, 2025
