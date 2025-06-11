Previous
Reach For It by gardencat
Reach For It

Our whipper snipper thingy broke a few weeks ago and we have been neglecting trimming the edges around the garden, but the rabbits ( of which we have quite a few these days) don't seem to mind.
Joanne Diochon

