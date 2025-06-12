Previous
Velvety Clematis by gardencat
Velvety Clematis

A small but intensely coloured clematis flower. Sadly don't remember what it is called but it is a little beauty.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley ace
Stunning photo….
June 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a gorgeous flower! Love that rich colour.
June 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely colour against that green background
June 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Such a gorgeous rich colour.
June 13th, 2025  
