Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3546
Velvety Clematis
A small but intensely coloured clematis flower. Sadly don't remember what it is called but it is a little beauty.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4639
photos
120
followers
52
following
971% complete
View this month »
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Latest from all albums
3540
3541
779
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
12th June 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
clematis
Beverley
ace
Stunning photo….
June 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a gorgeous flower! Love that rich colour.
June 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely colour against that green background
June 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
June 13th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Such a gorgeous rich colour.
June 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close