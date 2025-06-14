Previous
A Whiter Shade of Pale by gardencat
A Whiter Shade of Pale

When I zoomed in on one of the tiny flowers, on this climbing hydrangea, I was surprised by how pristinely white it was. No green stamens, no yellow or gold pollen, just pure white petals and maybe a touch of creamy white in the very centre.
