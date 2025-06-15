Sign up
Previous
Photo 3549
Purple and Orange
The centre of my big orange poppy. I've had this poppy in my garden for several years but every year I'm impressed, all over again, by the intense colour of that pollen.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
purple
,
pollen
,
poppy
Linda Godwin
Wow very bright and vibrant.
June 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So gorgeous !
June 15th, 2025
