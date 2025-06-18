Sign up
Photo 3551
What Am I?
A new kind of wild flower I found while in the lower Laurentian mountains just north of Montreal. I grew up not that far from this area but don't remember seeing these when I was younger. Can anyone enlighten me?
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
1
0
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
wildflower
quebec
Lesley Aldridge
ace
I think it's Silene Latifolia or campion, but I may be wrong!
June 25th, 2025
