What Am I? by gardencat
What Am I?

A new kind of wild flower I found while in the lower Laurentian mountains just north of Montreal. I grew up not that far from this area but don't remember seeing these when I was younger. Can anyone enlighten me?
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Joanne Diochon
Lesley Aldridge ace
I think it's Silene Latifolia or campion, but I may be wrong!
June 25th, 2025  
