Photo 3552
Sad Toby
While we were on vacation, the kids took advantage of my being there to get out for a date night dinner, only the second in the last 10 months. This is one of their dogs, waiting sadly by the front door wondering when they will return.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
dog
waiting
separation
