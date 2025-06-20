Previous
Sad Toby by gardencat
Sad Toby

While we were on vacation, the kids took advantage of my being there to get out for a date night dinner, only the second in the last 10 months. This is one of their dogs, waiting sadly by the front door wondering when they will return.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
