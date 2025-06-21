Previous
Next
In the Right Light by gardencat
Photo 3556

In the Right Light

Nothing too memorable but I liked the way the tree, with the white bark, was caught in the light and stood out.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact