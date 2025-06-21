Sign up
Photo 3556
In the Right Light
Nothing too memorable but I liked the way the tree, with the white bark, was caught in the light and stood out.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
6th June 2025 9:14am
Tags
tree
,
white
,
highlight
