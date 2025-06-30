Previous
Princess Diana Clematis by gardencat
Princess Diana Clematis

I love seeing the little flowers of this clematis opening in my garden, especially now that my neighbour's climbing hydrangea has grown through the fence making a lovely backdrop for them to pop out against.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely little stars.
July 1st, 2025  
