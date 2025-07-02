Sign up
Photo 3559
Also Still Free
Lots of bluejays still showing up, perching near the kitchen door ,and staring pointedly at it, until their trained caterer (me) trots out the peanuts for them.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2025 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bluejay
waiting-for-service
LManning (Laura)
Very nice close up.
July 2nd, 2025
