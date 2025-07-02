Previous
Also Still Free by gardencat
Photo 3559

Also Still Free

Lots of bluejays still showing up, perching near the kitchen door ,and staring pointedly at it, until their trained caterer (me) trots out the peanuts for them.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Very nice close up.
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact