Previous
Next
After the Downpour by gardencat
Photo 3564

After the Downpour

Funny weather, with mostly sunny days, punctuated by quick and sometimes intense thunderstorms. After one of those storms I saw this little guy looking just slightly damp and sitting under the branches of a lilac tree.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful… he looks quite calm…
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact