Previous
Photo 3568
Pondside Yellow Flag
Haven't done much rabbit hole playing for a while now, so I decided to have a go with this clump of yellow flag flowers down by the pond.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
pond
,
yellow-flag
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully presented
July 11th, 2025
Brian
ace
Beautiful
July 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oooh, really lovely.
July 11th, 2025
