Burr Flowers?

Some of the burrs in the field have these intense purple centres which, I am assuming, are some sort of flower but I confess that I am at a loss as to what kind of plant these are growing on. There are so many diverse burrs, and thistles, and teasels, out there these days that I struggle to differentiate among them. I have to say that they all seem to be growing like crazy though. It's a prickly world out there.