Previous
A Green Corner - Complete with Graffiti by gardencat
Photo 3571

A Green Corner - Complete with Graffiti

The back corner of the pond, a quiet and usually shady spot which has recently been decorated with graffiti. I'm not totally against urban art, in some places, but if you are going to add your decoration you should at least have some talent.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark Prince ace
I agree with that.
July 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
A lovely capture and edit, Joanne! I almost didn't see the graffiti for all the lush greenery. But yes, I agree. Fav
July 13th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely scene and a great edit
July 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I also agree , Joanne ! I call this vandalism , as it is a blot on the landscape ! otherwise a beautiful calm and green corner with a nice edit !
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact