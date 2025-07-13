Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3571
A Green Corner - Complete with Graffiti
The back corner of the pond, a quiet and usually shady spot which has recently been decorated with graffiti. I'm not totally against urban art, in some places, but if you are going to add your decoration you should at least have some talent.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
4
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
978% complete
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
3569
3570
3571
Tags
graffiti
,
pond
Mark Prince
ace
I agree with that.
July 13th, 2025
Heather
ace
A lovely capture and edit, Joanne! I almost didn't see the graffiti for all the lush greenery. But yes, I agree. Fav
July 13th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely scene and a great edit
July 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I also agree , Joanne ! I call this vandalism , as it is a blot on the landscape ! otherwise a beautiful calm and green corner with a nice edit !
July 13th, 2025
