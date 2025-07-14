Sign up
Previous
Photo 3572
Hot Robin
It's been so hot the last few days that even the birds seem to be panting. This one may look like he is singing, but he sat like that for several minutes without making a sound.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th July 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
robin
,
heat
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture… ahh bless
July 14th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Ah, poor babe!
July 14th, 2025
