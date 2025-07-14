Previous
Hot Robin by gardencat
Photo 3572

Hot Robin

It's been so hot the last few days that even the birds seem to be panting. This one may look like he is singing, but he sat like that for several minutes without making a sound.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely capture… ahh bless
July 14th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Ah, poor babe!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact