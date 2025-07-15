Sign up
Previous
Photo 3573
Lady and the Clip
It isn't very aesthetically pleasing but, if I don't use the clip, the squirrels shake the holder and have the plate and the goodies on the ground in about 30 seconds.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Tags
nuts
,
clip
,
cardinal
JackieR
ace
Ingenious solution
July 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s beautifully done…
July 15th, 2025
