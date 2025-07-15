Previous
Lady and the Clip by gardencat
Photo 3573

Lady and the Clip

It isn't very aesthetically pleasing but, if I don't use the clip, the squirrels shake the holder and have the plate and the goodies on the ground in about 30 seconds.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Ingenious solution
July 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s beautifully done…
July 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact