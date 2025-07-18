Previous
Next
Pink Thistle by gardencat
Photo 3576

Pink Thistle

Big impressive flower head on one of the tall thistle plants near the pond, given a "scratchy treatment" for fun.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Nice editing
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact