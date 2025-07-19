Previous
Geranium Flower in Profile by gardencat
Geranium Flower in Profile

Pretty little purple flower, against a green background.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley
Very gorgeous
July 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2025  
