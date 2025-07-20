Previous
The Phlox are Coming by gardencat
Photo 3577

The Phlox are Coming

Just one of my phlox flowers, a precocious fuchsia one, is beginning to open. I've only ever planted white ones so the fuchsia is a naturally occurring mutant. The other flowers look to be several days away from blooming.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Something pretty is about to happen! Nice shot.
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact