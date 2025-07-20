Sign up
Photo 3577
The Phlox are Coming
Just one of my phlox flowers, a precocious fuchsia one, is beginning to open. I've only ever planted white ones so the fuchsia is a naturally occurring mutant. The other flowers look to be several days away from blooming.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
phlox
precocious
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Something pretty is about to happen! Nice shot.
July 20th, 2025
