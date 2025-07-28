Previous
Dill Flower by gardencat
Dill Flower

A visit to the local community garden plots showed a really amazing change since last time I was there. All the plants seem to have taken off and be growing like crazy. The dill plants looked to be over three feet tall.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous capture, amazing focus. Fav
July 29th, 2025  
