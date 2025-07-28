Sign up
Photo 3582
Dill Flower
A visit to the local community garden plots showed a really amazing change since last time I was there. All the plants seem to have taken off and be growing like crazy. The dill plants looked to be over three feet tall.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
flowers
,
dill
,
community-garden
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous capture, amazing focus. Fav
July 29th, 2025
