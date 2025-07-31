Previous
Taking a Stand by gardencat
Taking a Stand

Just a common white cabbage butterfly taking a stand on a flower. He looks a little comically cross eyed to me.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
Wow what an impressive POV. Love it!
August 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Those are some great green eyes!
August 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
insect faces are extraordinary aren't they?
August 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb capture… super face
August 2nd, 2025  
