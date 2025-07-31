Sign up
Photo 3585
Taking a Stand
Just a common white cabbage butterfly taking a stand on a flower. He looks a little comically cross eyed to me.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
4
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4679
photos
121
followers
52
following
982% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
20th July 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
herbs
,
antenna
Corinne C
ace
Wow what an impressive POV. Love it!
August 2nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
Those are some great green eyes!
August 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
insect faces are extraordinary aren't they?
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture… super face
August 2nd, 2025
