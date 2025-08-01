Previous
Roma Tomatoes by gardencat
Photo 3586

Roma Tomatoes

Another shot from the community gardens with more fluffy from the surrounding fields. I'm pretty sure that these are Roma tomatoes, the kind that make great sauce.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I had so many tomatoes that before I went away I picked a huge container full of them this green
finally, nearly 4 weeks later, I made a huge pot of green tomato dahl and it will last me at least a week but it is divine!
August 2nd, 2025  
