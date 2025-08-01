Sign up
Previous
Photo 3586
Roma Tomatoes
Another shot from the community gardens with more fluffy from the surrounding fields. I'm pretty sure that these are Roma tomatoes, the kind that make great sauce.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
fluffy
tomatoes
community-gardens.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I had so many tomatoes that before I went away I picked a huge container full of them this green
finally, nearly 4 weeks later, I made a huge pot of green tomato dahl and it will last me at least a week but it is divine!
August 2nd, 2025
finally, nearly 4 weeks later, I made a huge pot of green tomato dahl and it will last me at least a week but it is divine!