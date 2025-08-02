Sign up
Photo 3587
Balancing Act
The little devil finally managed to figure out how to balance above the plate and scoop up the nuts with his mouth.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
squirrel
balance
thief
