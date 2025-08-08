Previous
Chicago Ruby Daylily by gardencat
Photo 3590

Chicago Ruby Daylily

Early morning sidelight gave this daylily a glow.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Linda Godwin
beautiful macro
August 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow a stunning capture
August 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fabulous detailed macro
August 8th, 2025  
