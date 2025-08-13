Previous
Bee on Mint by gardencat
Bee on Mint

The garden was buzzing this morning, with many bees doing their thing on different herb plants. Lots of insects, of many different kinds, flitted around but the bees, being the noisiest, were the easiest to notice.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
Delightful
August 13th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
August 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
A beautiful shot, Joanne! I love the softness of the whole capture! Fav
August 13th, 2025  
Mark Prince ace
Bees are always busy and buzzing.
August 13th, 2025  
