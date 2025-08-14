Previous
Quiet Visitor . . . by gardencat
Photo 3595

Quiet Visitor . . .

. . . with a golden head. I went to take a picture of the small geranium flower only to find this little guy sitting in the middle.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Tucked right in there. Beautiful colours in this.
August 15th, 2025  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely!
August 15th, 2025  
