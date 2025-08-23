Previous
A Lazy Saturday Morning by gardencat
A Lazy Saturday Morning

Even the usually skittish chipmunks seemed to be operating on a more relaxed level. This guy just continued to enjoy munching on his peanut while I snapped a few shots.
Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Liz Milne ace
What a wonderful capture! He must be very comfortable with you.
August 24th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Super close-up of this little critter!
August 24th, 2025  
