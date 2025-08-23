Sign up
Photo 3603
A Lazy Saturday Morning
Even the usually skittish chipmunks seemed to be operating on a more relaxed level. This guy just continued to enjoy munching on his peanut while I snapped a few shots.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
peanut
nibble
chipmunk
Liz Milne
ace
What a wonderful capture! He must be very comfortable with you.
August 24th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Super close-up of this little critter!
August 24th, 2025
