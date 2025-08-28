Previous
Seems like it never ends . . . by gardencat
Photo 3607

Seems like it never ends . . .

The poor father is looking very worn out and I think he has his own actual offspring to feed after this interloper is gone. This is an actual cardinal juvenile:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2022-08-23
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
988% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful bird and a sweet capture
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact