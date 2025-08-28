Sign up
Photo 3607
Seems like it never ends . . .
The poor father is looking very worn out and I think he has his own actual offspring to feed after this interloper is gone. This is an actual cardinal juvenile:
https://365project.org/gardencat/365/2022-08-23
28th August 2025
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
cardinal
juvenile
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful bird and a sweet capture
August 28th, 2025
