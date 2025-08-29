Previous
Under the Black Walnut Tree by gardencat
Photo 3608

Under the Black Walnut Tree

Actually, there was a line of these trees along the path. The fruit at first glance looked like little limes but they are actually black walnuts.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
988% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact