Photo 3608
Under the Black Walnut Tree
Actually, there was a line of these trees along the path. The fruit at first glance looked like little limes but they are actually black walnuts.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
tree
,
black-walnut
