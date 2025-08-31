Sign up
Photo 3609
Loads of Pollen
Another bee on mint but this one has already collected a lot of pollen.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
bee
,
pollen
,
mint
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov and delightful capture - fav
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing capture… brilliant
August 31st, 2025
