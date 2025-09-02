Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3611
Vertical Dining
I think he's looking at me and gauging if I'm going to be a problem, or if he can just go on feeding his face and ignore me.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4706
photos
119
followers
52
following
989% complete
View this month »
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
Latest from all albums
3605
3606
781
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
1st September 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
feeder
,
acrobatic
Shirley
ace
So cute but does make you wonder how they can eat in such a position lol
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close