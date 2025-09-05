Sign up
Previous
Photo 3613
Young Cardinal
Another look at this juvenile cardinal. It was windy and you can see his feathers are being ruffled a little by the breeze. In a few weeks he should be bright red like his dad.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
cardinal
,
juvenile
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, what a pretty bird
September 6th, 2025
