Previous
Young Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 3613

Young Cardinal

Another look at this juvenile cardinal. It was windy and you can see his feathers are being ruffled a little by the breeze. In a few weeks he should be bright red like his dad.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, what a pretty bird
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact