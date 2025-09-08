Previous
Allium Seed Head by gardencat
Photo 3615

Allium Seed Head

Little black seeds popping out of papery packets.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
Fabulous fav
September 9th, 2025  
Heather ace
What a beautiful image, Joanne! I love the sense of motion and the delicate laciness of the seeds! Fav
September 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome POV and great edit.
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact