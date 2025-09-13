Sign up
Photo 3620
Big and Fuzzy
I was trying to take a picture of the sedum flowers, which start out a cream colour and then get more and more pink as the season progresses, but then this really big and fizzy bee decided to make herself the star of the shot.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
bee
fall
sedum
