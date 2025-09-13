Previous
Big and Fuzzy by gardencat
I was trying to take a picture of the sedum flowers, which start out a cream colour and then get more and more pink as the season progresses, but then this really big and fizzy bee decided to make herself the star of the shot.
Joanne Diochon

