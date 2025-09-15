Previous
Fantasy Fall Path by gardencat
Fantasy Fall Path

Another rabbit hole exploration of a woodland path photo.
Probably BOB.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
LManning (Laura) ace
Oooh, it looks like needlework. Very cool!
September 15th, 2025  
